Browns Linebacker Responds To Chase Claypool’s ‘Classless’ Remark

Chase Claypool hasn’t stopped talking about the Cleveland Browns since they beat the Steelers a week ago.

Pittsburgh’s playoff loss and exit was embarrassing for a lot of reasons, and Claypool keeps making it worse. The Steelers rookie went as far to say the Browns were going to get “clapped” by the Chiefs in the playoffs this weekend in a recent social media video.

Claypool is facing plenty of criticism for his comments, but has yet to apologize. He worsened the situation by calling the Browns “classless” in how they handled victory.

Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki is one of the first Cleveland players to respond to Claypool, and he handled it with grace. Takitaki told reporters on Thursday he has “nothing to say” about Claypool’s recent comments.

“I have nothing to say about that,” Takitaki said in regards to Claypool’s comments. “The game’s over. We’re not playing those guys. Obviously, he’s a great player, good kid. But we’re way past that.”

It’s hard to believe we live in a world where dysfunction surrounds the Steelers and not the Browns, but here we are.

Chase Claypool is making the entire situation worse by continuing to demean the Browns in how they beat the Steelers. The rookie needs to accept the loss, move on and live to fight another day.

The Browns, meanwhile, are completely focused on the Chiefs this weekend. We’ll see if they’re able to upset yet another high-seeded AFC team on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.