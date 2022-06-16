Browns Lineman Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield's time with the Cleveland Browns is nearing an end, but he made connections with some of his teammates that'll last for a while.

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller was asked about Mayfield's situation.

Teller understands that the NFL is a business. That being said, he wants to see Mayfield succeed regardless of where he goes next.

"I want to see him have success wherever he goes," Teller said, via 92.3 The Fan. "There's a business side and there's a personal side. The business side gets a little nasty, but the personal side never changes. We're all a brotherhood."

Teller isn't the only player on the Browns who has voiced his support for Mayfield. Last month, running back Nick Chubb had some encouraging words for the former No. 1 overall pick.

"He'll still always be one of my best friends. He's a great guy," Chubb said. "I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he'll be ready."

A trade involving Mayfield isn't imminent at this time. However, talks could heat up as training camp inches closer.

Mayfield's base salary for the 2022 season is set at roughly $18.8 million.