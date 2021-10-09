Browns Lose Star Offensive Lineman Before Huge Matchup vs. Chargers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may find himself under pressure quite often when he takes on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

On Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to out because of an ankle injury. He’ll most likely be replaced by either Blake Hance or James Hudson III.

Wills has been dealing with an ankle injury since the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps taking the weekend off will allow him to inch closer to 100 percent.

This will mark the second game of Wills’ career that he’ll miss. He’s been a steady force for Cleveland’s offensive line since being selected 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

#Browns left tackle Jed Wills (ankle) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday. Cleveland likely will be going with either rookie James Hudson or Blake Hance to protect Baker Mayfield’s blindside. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 9, 2021

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only bad news the Browns received this weekend regarding their offensive line. Backup right tackle Chris Hubbard is expected to have season-ending surgery on his triceps.

“Browns OL Chris Hubbard is expected to have season-ending surgery on his triceps, sources say,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “The injury he tried to play through never quite healed, and this is the best course of action. A hit to OL depth.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Cleveland’s offensive line holds up on Sunday against Los Angeles.