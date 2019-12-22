Browns Player Issues Apology To Fans After Today’s Loss

The season won’t officially end until next week, but the Cleveland Browns were officially eliminated from playoff contention this afternoon.

By losing to the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns not only saw their slim postseason hopes dashed, but they fell to 6-9 on the season. That clinches a 12th-straight losing season.

After the game, Browns rookie linebacker Mack Wilson took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the hometown fans. Wilson also apologized to Cleveland supporters.

“Sorry we couldn’t get it done for you guys that was rooting for us through the bad and the good,” Wilson wrote. “We got 1 more game to finish. Just want to say I appreciate all of the fans from the bottom of my heart. #LoveCleveland.”

Wilson, a fifth-round pick out of Alabama, has had a solid inaugural season in Cleveland. Heading into today’s game, he had played in all 14 contests, starting 12, while recording 69 tackles and six passes defensed.

Coming off a promising 2018 showing, the Browns won the 2019 offseason and were much-hyped coming into the fall. However, things have imploded in a big way.

Amazingly, even with a win next week, the Browns would still finish with a worse record than last season, when they went 7-8-1. That is hard to believe when you consider the talent they added in free agency and the draft.