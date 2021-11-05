Browns Reportedly Made Decision On WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The drama-filled saga involving Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns is about to come to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have been working with Beckham to negotiate an agreement on terms under which they would release him. Ironically, he’s expected to be released on his birthday.

Cleveland is trying to convert Beckham’s base salary into a signing bonus to lower his cap number. This would save the front office a significant amount of money.

“Once the Browns finalize the reworked Odell Beckham Jr. contract, they will release him and he will go on waivers, where other teams will have the opportunity to claim him,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter said. “But the Browns and OBJ’s time together is coming to a rapid end.”

If Beckham does get released this weekend, he’s expected to have a few suitors.

According to ESPN insider Jordan Schultz, the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have shown interest in Beckham. The Saints actually spoke with the Browns about a potential trade involving Beckham before this Tuesday’s deadline.

Beckham could certainly use a fresh start at this point in his NFL career. In six games this season, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards.

An official decision on Beckham should come at some point this Friday.