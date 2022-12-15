Browns Make Decision On Amari Cooper For Saturday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper played through a hip injury in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.

He'll do the same on a short week this weekend. The Browns officially announced this afternoon that Cooper will play against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

"He's going to go," Stefanski said, via the Browns' website. "Again, it's one of those things you have to get to Saturday and see how he is feeling. I know he's going to be battling through it, but he looked good out there today."

Despite his ailing hip, Cooper played 86% of Cleveland's snaps against the Bengals, which is right in the range of his normal workload. He finished with two receptions for 42 yards.

On the season, the 28-year-old playmaker has hauled in 63 receptions for 874 yards and seven touchdowns. All three of those totals are tops on the roster.

The Browns and Ravens will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NFL Network.