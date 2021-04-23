Browns Reportedly Make Decision On Baker Mayfield’s 5th-Year Option

NFL teams have just a few more weeks to pick up the fifth-year options for players from the 2018 draft class. Moments ago, the Cleveland Browns made a final decision on Baker Mayfield.

According to Mary Kat Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option for the 2022 season.

Mayfield will make $18.8 million for the 2022 season under the fifth-year option. As for the 2021 season, he’s currently set to make a little over $10 million.

This was a smart decision by the Browns, as it’ll give them more time to figure out whether or not Mayfield is their franchise quarterback.

#Browns have picked up Baker Mayfield's fifth-year option, a league source tells https://t.co/o11vJSOExu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 23, 2021

There was a lot of doubt surrounding Mayfield entering the 2020 season, but he proved his naysayers wrong with a really strong campaign. He completed 62.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Pro Football Focus actually had Mayfield graded as the eighth-best quarterback in the NFL last season. And let’s not forget he performed really well without superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for most of the year.

Another productive year from Mayfield could result in him getting a long-term contract from the Browns.

Fortunately for Cleveland, it won’t have to make a decision on Mayfield until after the 2022 season. However, the two sides will most likely talk shop a little before then if the Oklahoma product looks even better this fall.