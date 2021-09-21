An already injury-riddled receiving corps for the Cleveland Browns received brutal news this week regarding veteran wideout Jarvis Landry. It turns out he suffered an MCL sprain in the team’s Week 2 matchup with the Houston Texans.

On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he was unsure if Landry would be placed on injured reserve. Well, the team just made a decision on Landry a few moments ago.

The Browns have placed Landry on injured reserve because of his knee injury. As a result, he’ll have to miss at least the next three games.

Landry has been such a durable player since entering the NFL in 2014, so the Browns’ decision has to be a tough pill for him to swallow.

In two games this season, Landry has six receptions for 80 yards. Though his production isn’t off the charts, he’s a really valuable wideout who is a willing blocker in the run game.

Hopefully for the Browns, they’ll have Odell Beckham Jr. back in the lineup as early as this weekend. His return would take a lot of pressure off Baker Mayfield’s shoulders.

If Beckham and Landry are both unavailable for the foreseeable future, Cleveland’s passing attack will rely on Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz.