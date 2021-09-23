Report: Browns Make Week 3 Decision On Odell Beckham

It’s not official yet, but it sounds like Odell Beckham Jr. is going to make his NFL return this Sunday.

Moments ago, ESPN insider Jordan Schultz reported that Beckham will return to the Cleveland Browns’ lineup for this weekend’s showdown with the Chicago Bears.

“Odell Beckham, Jr. will play Sunday vs the Bears, barring any final setbacks, per sources,” Schultz wrote on Twitter. “Beckham, who hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 25, has worked diligently to return and re-assert himself among the league’s top receivers. He’s a Comeback POY candidate.”

Beckham was considered a “full go” during Wednesday’s practice, so there’s no doubt that he’s trending in the right direction.

The Browns haven’t officially announced that Beckham will make his 2021 season debut this Sunday, but they don’t really need to make a decision until the weekend.

After going through a lengthy recovery process, Beckham is ready to show the NFL world that he’s still an elite playmaker.

“I’ve worked extremely hard to not only get back but improve and try to be better than I ever have been,” Beckham said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “So I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s been a long time. It’s been a long time in that cave, putting yourself back together. I had a great team around me for the entire process, great support system. And it’s going to be special. Like I said, it’s been a long time.”

Before suffering a torn ACL last season, Beckham had 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns. If he’s at full strength this Sunday, he’ll give the Browns’ passing attack a much-needed shot in the arm.