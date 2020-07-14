The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns, Myles Garrett Finalizing Blockbuster Contract Extension

Myles Garrett runs off the field after the Cleveland Browns' Monday Night Football win over the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Browns defeated the Jets 23-3. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly on the verge of locking in star defensive end Myles Garrett to a lucrative contract extension.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Garrett’s new deal is worth $125 million over five years. It would make him the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL.

Garrett still has two years left on his rookie deal, so if this extension gets done, he’ll be in Cleveland through the 2026 season. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick is set to make under $5 million in base salary this season.

In 2019, Garrett recorded 10 sacks in 10 games before missing the last six contests due to the suspension he received for hitting the Steelers’ Mason Rudolph with his helmet during an on-field altercation. In 37 career games, Garrett has posted 30.5 sacks.

The former Texas A&M star was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2018.

All in all, this is a smart move for the Browns. Garrett is one of the best young defensive players in the NFL, and he’s only going to continue to get better.

Garrett’s pending new contract is the second big deal of the day for defensive linemen. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year, $85 million extension earlier this afternoon.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.