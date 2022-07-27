Browns Name Starter If Deshaun Watson Is Suspended: NFL Fans React

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

An announcement hasn't been made just yet, but most signs point to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson receiving a suspension from the NFL.

If Watson has to miss time this upcoming season, the Browns will have to rely on Jacoby Brissett.

On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Brissett will be the team's starter if Watson gets suspended.

Clearly, Browns fans aren't surprised by this announcement.

As for Cleveland fans' confidence level in Brissett, it's not very high at the moment.

Brissett signed a one-year, $4.65 million with the Browns this offseason.

In 2021, Brissett appeared in 11 games for the Miami Dolphins. He completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,283 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Obviously, Brissett doesn't have nearly as much potential as Watson. He could, however, hold down the fort while the Pro Bowl quarterback is out.

The Browns will kick off the regular season on the road against the Carolina Panthers.