Browns OC Responds To Reports Of Tension With Baker Mayfield

After failing to reach the playoffs, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is by no means a lock to be with the Browns beyond 2022. But what does his offensive coordinator think about reports of unrest behind the scenes?

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Browns OC Alex Van Pelt made it clear that there is no “tension” between Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski. He said that communication between the two is “wide open” and that Stefanski has always been “open and communicative with all the players.”

While there may be no hard feelings between the Browns head coach and star quarterback, that doesn’t mean that contract talks are going to go any smoother. A year ago, Mayfield could have made the case for top 15 or even top 10 money. But after the year the Browns just had, that may be a tougher sell.

#Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: on if there's tension between Baker Mayfield – Kevin Stefanski: "No. Absolutely not. I know the line of communication is wide open between those two guys. Kevin's always been open, communicative with all the players." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 6, 2022

In 14 games, Baker Mayfield went 6-8 as a starter. He completed 60.5-percent of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. All four marks were lower than last year’s playoff season.

Mayfield also posted a 35.3 QBR – the lowest of his NFL career and 27th in the NFL.

It’s pretty clear that Mayfield regressed in 2021. Whether that was due to a slew of injuries he was dealing with or something just not clicking remains to be seen.

Mayfield is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. The Browns have about six months left to negotiate a deal before having to wait for the 2023 offseason.

Will Baker Mayfield get a long-term deal with the Browns?