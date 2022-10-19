Browns Offensive Lineman Suggests He Won't Play This Weekend

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will most likely be without one of their top offensive players this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns right guard Wyatt Teller left this past weekend's game against the New England Patriots due to a calf injury.

Teller was spotted at Cleveland's facility this Wednesday in a walking boot. He told reporters that he probably won't play this Sunday due to a strained left calf.

Hjalte Froholdt filled in for Teller in Week 6, receiving 55 snaps on offense. There's a good chance he'll start this weekend.

The Browns will release their first injury report for Week 7 later this Wednesday.

Browns fans should expect to see Teller listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Teller, a two-time All-Pro offensive guard, signed a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the Browns last year. He has legitimately anchored the team's offensive line for the past three seasons.