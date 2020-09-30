Browns Offer Injury Update For RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns finally have a winning record. After a 34-20 win over the Washington Football Team, the Browns have a winning record for the first time in six years.

It’s a been a tough road for Cleveland, but the Browns finally appear to be turning over a new leaf. Instead of relying on Baker Mayfield’s arm, head coach Kevin Stefanski installed a dominant run game.

With star running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns boast the best running back tandem in the league. The two have complimented each other well this year and have paced the Cleveland offense.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Hunt could miss some time with an injury. He entered Sunday’s game against Washington without an injury, but missed practice on Wednesday afternoon.

ESPN’s Browns reporter Jake Trotter said Hunt was one of five players who didn’t practice today.

Browns expect the following not to practice today: G Joel Bitonio (Back), DE Adrian Clayborn (Hip), LB Tae Davis (Elbow), RB Kareem Hunt (Groin), CB Denzel Ward (Groin). — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 30, 2020

Stefanski noted Bitonio and Hunt are “day-to-day” heading into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

In three games so far this season, Hunt has racked up 204 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through the air, Hunt has eight receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

He serves as the primary receiving back when the Browns are trailing, which very well could happen this weekend. Cleveland has to hope he’ll be ready to suit up against the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.