Browns Owner Has Telling Comment On Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer hasn’t publicly stated that he’ll return to coaching in the near future, but the three-time national champion appears to be a hot commodity in the NFL. Earlier today, there were reports about the Cleveland Browns showing interest in him.

While the idea of Meyer coaching the Browns is amusing, the front office doesn’t sound interested in the former Ohio State head coach.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said the team is currently “focusing on people with NFL coaching experience.”

This would essentially rule out Meyer as a candidate for the job opening in Cleveland. On the other hand, it does mean that Josh McDaniels and Mike McCarthy fit the description.

McDaniels has experience as the coach of the Denver Broncos, meanwhile McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

If Haslam does want to hire a coach with prior experience, it may also mean that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will be out of the sweepstakes.

Asked about potential interest in former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, #Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said, "Right now we're just focusing on people with #NFL coaching experience." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2020

McDaniels might be the favorite for the job since he’s a believer in Baker Mayfield. He’s reportedly going to visit with the team next week.

As for Meyer, it might also be possible that he’s told the Browns he won’t consider the opportunity.

The Browns aren’t the only team that has been linked to Meyer, as the Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned in rumors involving the legendary coach.