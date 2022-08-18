Browns Owner Getting Crushed For What He Said Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 16: Managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns (R) laughs with Deshaun Watson #4, Joshua Dobbs #15, Jacoby Brissett #7 and Amari Cooper #2 during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine. This was part of his settlement with the NFL.

After Watson officially agreed to this suspension, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam addressed the media.

Haslam supported Watson during his press conference. He spoke about the importance of second chances.

"I think in this country, people deserve second chances," Haslam told reporters. "Is he never supposed to play again? Is he no longer supposed to be part of society? That's what we're going to do. We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and that worked out pretty well."

The NFL world, however, believes this is a tone-deaf statement from Haslam.

"I agree! People do deserve second chances. Except they have to earn those second chances, they’ve got to prove and show that they’re worthy of a second chance," Adam Rosen tweeted. "Has Watson proven that he’s deserving of a second chance at ALL?! Nope."

"The thing nobody is understanding here is that this is Deshaun Watson's 27th chance," one fan said.

"It's insane to insist upon second chances for someone who hasn't even shown a tiny amount of remorse," another fan wrote.

Watson's suspension will begin on Aug. 30. He can return to the team's training facility and participate in limited activities on Oct. 10.

The Browns will start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback during Watson's absence.