Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Has Blunt Message For Hue Jackson

Just over 24 hours ago, former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson posted a series of messages on Twitter, seemingly claiming to have been offered money to lose games during his Browns tenure.

His comments came after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL. He also claimed that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per loss.

Flores has maintained those allegations. Jackson, meanwhile, walked back his comment in an interview with ESPN. He never explicitly said he was offered money to tank, but said the team did not put him in a position to win.

“What I was approached [about] was understanding what that four-year plan was…. I was put out as the face of this, and I ended up having to take this,” Jackson said in an interview with ESPN.

Well, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam saw Jackson’s latest comments and had a message for his former coach.

Here’s what he said, via Knoxville News Sentinel:

“Hue Jackson has never ever accepted any responsibility for our record during that time period,” Haslam said in an exclusive interview. “He’s been masterful at pointing fingers but has never accepted any blame. I have accepted a ton of blame, and rightfully so. “There are a lot of things I could’ve done better. Hue has never accepted blame for one thing.”

Jackson and Haslam can continue pointing fingers at each other for their failed teams of the past, but it was a collective failure.