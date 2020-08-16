Browns Owners Makes Pledge To Players Who Kneel For Anthem

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is among the NFL players who have announced they’ll be kneeling for the national anthem in 2020.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Mayfield told reporters of his decision to kneel. “I think being in my position, which is a blessing, to be out on a platform where I can speak on issues that … they’re just wrong.”

“Right is right, wrong is wrong. This is a human rights issue that’s been going on for a long time and I believe in that.”

Mayfield will likely have some teammates joining him for a national anthem knee. The NFL is expected to have several players kneeling this fall.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have made it clear that they will support their players who choose to kneel.

“One of the great things about this country, one of the many great things, is the ability to have freedom of speech and being able to express yourself,” Jimmy Haslam and his wife told reporters, via the Associated Press. “So we are going to support our players.”

Cleveland’s owners understand there will be some backlash to the kneeling.

“There is just all of this condemnation from one side versus the other, rather than everybody trying to understand, ‘Well, why is that important to you, Baker? You are a thoughtful young man. You understand the ramifications,’” Jimmy Haslam said. “So we are going to be fully supportive of our players no matter what they decide to do. We just ask that, as a country, we have a lot more thoughtful dialogue.”

The Browns are scheduled to open the 2002 season on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.