Browns Pick Who Fell In Draft Denies Report He Has Heart Issue

Despite some very high draft projections, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell all the way to the middle of the second round to the Cleveland Browns.

The main reason for his fall was a heart condition he reportedly had. But Owusu-Koramoah wants to make it clear that no such problem exists.

In an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Owusu-Koramoah stated that he’s never had any heart issues.

“You get news,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “You get a lot of news within the draft and the process you’re going through. There was something that came up in terms of what guys were saying, but in terms of me, in terms of the personal aspect there were no really heart issues at all. There was nothing that was too ticked off and we went back to Notre Dame and looked at the medical records and everything. I never really had any heart issues or anything going on there. You know, you hear a lot of things, but you’ve got to get it from the source.”

Owusu-Koramoah said that teams should have gotten their information on his medicals “from the source” – i.e. him – if they wanted the truth. Browns general manager Andrew Berry certainly seemed convinced that there weren’t any problems.

“There’s really nothing in his background that would suggest he can’t have a nice, long career,” Berry said in a recent radio interview, via NFL.com.

As a linebacker at Notre Dame, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a knack for getting to the ball carrier. In 25 games he recorded 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.

In 2020, he was a unanimous All-American, All-ACC and winner of the Butkus Award for best college linebacker.

But that reported heart condition hurt his draft stock. He fell to 52nd, where the Browns were ready to take him.

Now he may spend his career making other NFL teams regret passing on him.