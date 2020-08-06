Browns Player, Former Ohio State Starter Decides To Opt Out

The Cleveland Browns have seen their depth at offensive line get depleted over the past few days. Unfortunately for Kevin Stefanski, the hits keep on coming for that unit.

Last week, the Browns learned that offensive guard Drew Forbes and offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck opted out of the 2020 season. Neither were projected to start, but it’s important to have depth in the trenches.

With the deadline for players to opt out less than two hours away, the Browns have added Malcolm Pridgeon to their opt-out list. The Ohio State product is the fourth offensive linemen on Cleveland’s roster to opt out of the upcoming campaign.

Cleveland will also be without Andrew Billings and Colby Gossett for this fall. Out of all players to opt out thus far, the biggest name for the Browns has to be Billings, who signed a one-year deal with the team in free agency.

None of Cleveland’s players on the opt-out list were expected to make a huge impact. However, teams will need as much depth as possible this year in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Browns have a ton of star power on their roster, but there isn’t much depth on the roster at this moment.

Hopefully for the Browns’ sake, Pridgeon is the last player on the team to opt out of the 2020 season.