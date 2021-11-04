Browns Player Has Blunt Admission On Odell Beckham Situation

Based on everything we’ve heard over the last few days, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to have played his final down for the Cleveland Browns. But amid the strange situation involving his status with the team, one Browns player had an interesting admission.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Browns guard Joel Bitonio addressed the OBJ situation. He said that it was tough for the team to process because they feel that they don’t know what’s going on.

“We think he’s a great player when he’s on the field, but we don’t know what the situation is. We probably know as much as you guys know… But if he wants to come back and be part of the team, I’m sure we’d welcome him with open arms.”

Practically every media outlet has boasted that the Browns and OBJ have never had a good relationship. But Bitonio is right when he says that most of us simply don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.

It’s easy to empathize with him for not feeling in the loop regarding a prized teammate.

The Cleveland Browns acquired Odell Beckham Jr. in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants in 2019. But the former Rookie of the Year has had a hard time showing off the same skills that made him a superstar in the Big Apple.

Since joining the Browns, OBJ has 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games. He’s averaging less than four receptions per game and he’s had new career lows in receiving yards each season.

This past weekend he was targeted once and had one catch for six yards in a loss to the Steelers.

Has Beckham played his final game in a Browns uniform?