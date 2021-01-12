Browns Player Responds To Chase Claypool’s Viral Comment

Chase Claypool continues to make new enemies following his controversial prediction for next weekend’s Chiefs vs. Browns playoff game.

The Steelers rookie spoke about Pittsburgh’s upset loss to Cleveland during the Wild Card round with fans on his Instagram Live on Monday afternoon. Claypool gave an honest breakdown of the game, and even addressed JuJu Smith-Schuster’s “the Browns is the Browns” comment, in defense of his teammate. However, the young Pittsburgh wideout ended one of his statements with yet another dig at Cleveland going into next week’s game against the Chiefs.

“You know a bad loss, but um… The Browns are going to get clapped next week,” Claypool said.

Needless to say, Cleveland players didn’t like what they heard. Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki addressed Claypool’s remark in a radio interview on Tuesday morning and fired back at the Steelers rookie.

“It’s really just funny. He’s salty with the loss. You can hear it in his voice. We don’t really dwell, put too much time about it,” TakiTaki said per Keith Britton of 92.3 FM The Fan. “Obviously, we got the win, so we got the last laugh … leave it at that.”

Sione Takitaki: Chase Claypool is just salty about losing https://t.co/oNyqrbb9Q7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2021

Takitaki’s comments only further ramped up the rivalry between the two AFC North opponents. There was no love lost between the Browns and Steelers this year, which should carry over into next season.

Interestingly enough, Claypool isn’t the only one picking against the Browns next weekend. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City opened as gigantic favorites at home against No. 6 seeded Cleveland. Baker Mayfield and the team’s defense will need a heroic effort to knock off last year’s Super Bowl champs.

However, the Browns clearly used Smith-Schuster’s dig as fuel for last weekend’s win. Maybe Claypool’s offhanded comment can be the rallying call for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The Browns will look to pull off another upset win in Kansas City at 3:05 p.m ET on Sunday afternoon.