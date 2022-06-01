Browns Player Reveals If He Still Talks With Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is currently in the awkward spot where he's still a member of the Cleveland Browns but is not involved with the organization.

Mayfield requested a trade earlier this offseason and is still waiting for a resolution. In the meantime, he's staying away from team activities.

This afternoon, Browns tight end David Njoku was asked if he still keeps in touch with Mayfield. He said he does--"here and there"--but that Mayfield's teammates realize "this is a business."

Eventually, something has to give with Mayfield and the Browns. The team is reportedly not planning on cutting him, even if it means he's still on the roster when training camp begins late next month.

Deshaun Watson is Cleveland's clear-cut QB1, though he still might be facing an NFL suspension.

If that's the case, Jacoby Brissett would presumably take over as the team's starter, unless the Browns are holding on to Mayfield solely in case this scenario happens.