Browns Player Was Asked If He Regretted Opting Out

Dozens of NFL players opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of them was Cleveland Browns guard Drew Forbes, who was asked about the decision in a recent interview.

Speaking to the Browns’ official website, Forbes called the decision to opt out “a blessing in disguise” and has no regrets. That said, he’s glad to be back with the team and is excited for the opportunity to play again in 2021.

“It’s been a bit of a blessing in disguise,” Forbes said. “I would much rather have the opportunity right now to go back and play some ball, but just given the situation, we made the most of it, and I’m happy where we are.”

As part of the decision to opt out, Forbes received a $150,000 advance on his salary, but his contract year tolled. However, Forbes used his money wisely, buying a farm and staying in football shape while doing farm work.

“I’ll tell you right now, that definitely gets you into football shape,” Forbes said. “[Hauling hay is] probably the most labor-intensive part of farming.”

The 2020 NFL season suffered a lot of impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But ultimately none of the games were outright cancelled and we still got a proper postseason and Super Bowl.

There will still be some restrictions heading into the 2021 season, but the worst seems to finally be behind us.