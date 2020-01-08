Browns Radio Host: Ohio State, Oklahoma Better Than NFL Jobs

Over the past few years we’ve seen NCAA coaches make the jump to the NFL, but that might not always be the right move. In fact, radio host Ken Carman believes the two best jobs in football are actually at the collegiate level.

There is only one job opening in the NFL at the moment. The Cleveland Browns have yet to hire a new coach for 2020.

While the Browns continue their coaching search this week, Carman went out of his way to share an interesting take on NFL job opportunities.

Carman shared a bold take on Twitter, saying “I don’t think any NFL job is as good as Oklahoma or Ohio State.”

Ohio State is one of the best programs in college football – if not the best. As for Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley has done an excellent job replacing Bob Stoops and keeping the school in contention on a yearly basis.

It’s interesting that Carman mentioned those two schools, but didn’t mention Alabama, Clemson or LSU.

Riley has been linked to the Browns in the past due to his history with Baker Mayfield. However, it’s evident that he won’t leave Oklahoma for Cleveland.

As for Ryan Day at Ohio State, it doesn’t sound like he’s ever thought about going from college football to the NFL.