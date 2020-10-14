Browns RB Has Message For Myles Garrett Before Steelers Game

This weekend’s Browns-Steelers game is important for both teams, but it has extra meaning for Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.

The last time these two rivals played late in the 2019 season, Garrett was ejected for his role in a wild brawl, during which he swung a helmet at then-Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett was suspended as a result of his misbehavior.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick will be on the field this Sunday when the 4-1 Browns take on the 4-0 Steelers at Heinz Field. Through five games this year, Garrett has six sacks and has generally lived in opposing backfields.

This afternoon, Browns running back Kareem Hunt told reporters that this weekend’s contest isn’t just another game. Because of what took place involving Garrett and Rudolph, there is more at stake.

#Browns Kareem Hunt: “This one’s for Myles. This one’s for Cleveland. This one’s for a lot of things. We have Myles’ back and he has ours” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 14, 2020

Hunt’s quotes are a direct contrast to what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say yesterday when he was asked about Garrett.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on seeing Myles Garrett for the first time since last year's ugly altercation: "We’re not looking for that low hanging fruit or that reality TV storyline. This is a big game here in 2020." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 13, 2020

It seems pretty clear that the intensity on the field this Sunday will be palpable. This is the best Cleveland team since 2002, and if they win at Heinz Field, it will be their first road win over the Steelers since 2003.

Throw in the fact both teams are battling for the AFC North title, and you have a potential powder keg.