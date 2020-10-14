The Spun

Browns RB Has Message For Myles Garrett Before Steelers Game

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pursues Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during 2020 game.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pressures quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-30. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

This weekend’s Browns-Steelers game is important for both teams, but it has extra meaning for Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.

The last time these two rivals played late in the 2019 season, Garrett was ejected for his role in a wild brawl, during which he swung a helmet at then-Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett was suspended as a result of his misbehavior.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick will be on the field this Sunday when the 4-1 Browns take on the 4-0 Steelers at Heinz Field. Through five games this year, Garrett has six sacks and has generally lived in opposing backfields.

This afternoon, Browns running back Kareem Hunt told reporters that this weekend’s contest isn’t just another game. Because of what took place involving Garrett and Rudolph, there is more at stake.

Hunt’s quotes are a direct contrast to what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say yesterday when he was asked about Garrett.

It seems pretty clear that the intensity on the field this Sunday will be palpable. This is the best Cleveland team since 2002, and if they win at Heinz Field, it will be their first road win over the Steelers since 2003.

Throw in the fact both teams are battling for the AFC North title, and you have a potential powder keg.


