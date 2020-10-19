Browns React To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Sideline Outbursts

Baker Mayfield wasn’t the only Browns player who had a frustrating outing against the Steelers yesterday. Star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly had an outburst on the sideline, throwing his helmet and taking off his cleats before the game ended.

On Monday, prominent members of the Browns were asked to address Beckham’s sideline outburst. Head coach Kevin Stefanski called it “normal frustration” that happens during a bad loss like theirs. The Browns went on to lose 38-7, extending their road losing streak against Pittsburgh to 17 years.

“Just normal frustration when you come out and you get beat like that,” Stefanski said, per ProFootballTalk. “You just have to make sure one [loss] does not turn into two. That is this game, and then we have a big one next week.”

Browns QB Baker Mayfield was equally sympathetic. He said that winning games is more important than getting stats, and that losing can be very frustrating.

As for Beckham’s longtime friend Jarvis Landry, he pointed out that Beckham has been a leader of the team and gave them a pep talk before and after halftime.

“We are all invested,” Landry said. “I think the thing for us is that we have to figure out a way as a team and as a group… He brought us together as a leader of this team there right before halftime and after halftime and just kind of talking and positive messaging. He was trying to get us going because we could not get in any type of rhythm. If that is all you guys saw, then that is why I am sure I got the question.”

The good news for Cleveland is they’re 4-2 and in prime position to make the playoffs. But getting there is going to require letting cooler heads prevail and not letting setbacks snowball into losing streaks.

The Browns will have a chance to right the ship in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.