Browns Receive Tough News About RB Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns will already be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Unfortunately, the news isn’t great for star running back Nick Chubb either.

Chubb was limited in practice for the Browns on Thursday. He is dealing with injuries to his chest and ribs that he sustained against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past week.

The outlook isn’t great for No. 2 running back Kareem Hunt either. Hunt was also limited in practice with an ankle injury after missing the last three weeks.

If neither of them are healthy for Sunday’s game, D’Ernest Johnson will likely get his third start of the season. Though given that the Browns are already out of the playoffs, we might not see the two even if they do recover.

Browns practiced indoors. Their report listed Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/knee) did not practice. RBs Nick Chubb (chest/ribs) and Kareem Hunt (ankle) were limited. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 6, 2022

Over the first half of the season the Cleveland Browns had the NFL’s best rushing attack. They’ve gone 7-3 this season in games with at least 100 team rushing yards.

But in games where the running game couldn’t get going, the passing game couldn’t bail them out. The team went 0-6 in games where they were under 100 yards.

With a backup quarterback under center and a potential third-string running back behind him, the Browns will have a devil of a time beating the rival Bengals on Sunday.

