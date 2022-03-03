The Spun

Browns Reinforce Plan To Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the field.

Although the relationship hit some rough patches in 2021, the Cleveland Browns are not breaking up with Baker Mayfield just yet.

According to Cleveland.com’ Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns met with Mayfield’s reps at the NFL Scouting Combine. The team reiterated its plans to start the former No. 1 overall pick and not replace him with a veteran quarterback.

Kay Cabot also reported that both sides agreed Mayfield will enter the final year of his contract without signing an extension. He’ll earn $18.86 million on his fifth-year option “with a chance to prove he’s the long-term answer.”

How are Browns fans taking the news? Some clearly aren’t on board with the decision following an 8-9 season that saw Mayfield record 17 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

But not everyone shared the same pessimism.

Others scrutinized the report’s wording and wondered if Cleveland is leaving the door open to instead draft Mayfield’s successor.

Without a long-term commitment, the Browns could pick a quarterback after Day 1 to learn the ropes and potentially take the mantle in 2023. Kay Cabot confirmed that thought, saying it’s more likely they draft a “developmental prospect in a later round.”

Will Mayfield bounce back in Cleveland and earn a long-term deal?

