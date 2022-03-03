Although the relationship hit some rough patches in 2021, the Cleveland Browns are not breaking up with Baker Mayfield just yet.

According to Cleveland.com’ Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns met with Mayfield’s reps at the NFL Scouting Combine. The team reiterated its plans to start the former No. 1 overall pick and not replace him with a veteran quarterback.

Kay Cabot also reported that both sides agreed Mayfield will enter the final year of his contract without signing an extension. He’ll earn $18.86 million on his fifth-year option “with a chance to prove he’s the long-term answer.”

How are Browns fans taking the news? Some clearly aren’t on board with the decision following an 8-9 season that saw Mayfield record 17 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Not what I wanted to see at all. https://t.co/HDfIgSGtwq — Nick Fantana (@NickFantana) March 3, 2022

Might be time to cancel my season tickets. Tired of watching him try to play QB. https://t.co/ZTO4nCqcfX — Ryan Kromer (@RKromer5) March 3, 2022

But not everyone shared the same pessimism.

Great move by the Browns!!! https://t.co/pGeDui9HO3 — Ryan O'Malley (@romalley216) March 3, 2022

It is an even year–Baker will be good. https://t.co/DjjXJskV7b — Robert Weintraub (@robwein) March 3, 2022

Others scrutinized the report’s wording and wondered if Cleveland is leaving the door open to instead draft Mayfield’s successor.

Oh no…they think a rookie is all it will take? Not good. https://t.co/ma1uBEvhY0 — Joy (@joycalhio) March 3, 2022

Without a long-term commitment, the Browns could pick a quarterback after Day 1 to learn the ropes and potentially take the mantle in 2023. Kay Cabot confirmed that thought, saying it’s more likely they draft a “developmental prospect in a later round.”

Will Mayfield bounce back in Cleveland and earn a long-term deal?