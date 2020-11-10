Browns Release Statement On Odell Beckham’s Surgery

The 2020 NFL season has seen many of the league’s stars go down with significant injuries through the first half of the season.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the unlucky players to suffer such an injury. He suffered a torn ACL in the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

OBJ underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday afternoon. Not long after the surgery, the Browns released a statement regarding their star wideout.

“Odell Beckham Jr. underwent successful surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee,” the statement read. “The surgery was performed early today by D.r James Andrews and the Andres Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Pensacola, Florida. Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season.”

After a rough start to his Cleveland Browns career, OBJ carved out a nice role for himself under new head coach Kevin Stefanski. In seven games this season he had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Following surgery on Tuesday Beckham posted a message on social media. “Sit back relax n watch how God work…..Now let the journey begin…” he said in an Instagram post.

Odell is one of the most talented wide receivers in the league. However, he could be in his final year with the Browns.

We’ll have to wait and see if he remains in Cleveland after this year.