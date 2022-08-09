Browns Release Statement On Pro Bowler's Serious Injury

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal injury on Tuesday with the loss of wide receiver Jakeem Grant.

Grant, who signed a three-year contract with the Browns this offseason, had to be carted off the field during practice. He was later diagnosed with a torn Achilles

The 2021 Pro Bowler will miss the entire 2022 season as a result.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

Grant earned his first Pro Bowl selection with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears last season and was named second-team All-Pro each of the last two years.

The Browns anticipated the 5-foot-7 speedster would have an impact at wide receiver and in the return game. In six NFL seasons, Grant has scored six touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns.

Hopefully he is able to make a full recovery and can pick up where he left off in 2023.