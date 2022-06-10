Browns "Remain Committed" To Deshaun Watson: Fans React

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season remains up in the air. Fortunately for the Pro Bowl quarterback, it doesn't sound like his future with the Cleveland Browns is in jeopardy.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has reported that the Browns are still "all in" on Watson despite the latest allegations.

New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a piece regarding Watson's alleged behavior off the field. Per the report, he received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.

When asked about this story, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, "For me, I’m going to be respectful of the investigation, of the legal proceedings."

The NFL world isn't really surprised by this report from Cabot. That's because the Browns knew what kind of baggage came with acquiring Watson.

"You all do realize that the Browns did know about everything that has come out," Nick Paulus of ESPN Cleveland said. "If you want to rip them for that, go for it… But get real, Jimmy, Dee, AB, Stefanski & Depo knew EXACTLY what they were getting themselves into & they decided they could live with it all."

"They made him the highest paid player two months ago with a fully guaranteed contract and gave up a bunch of draft picks...I'd be pretty surprised if they weren't committed," one fan tweeted.

"Since we're tweeting the most obvious things in the world, the sky is blue," another fan wrote.

Eventually, the NFL will have to make a decision on Watson. It's possible he'll get suspended for facing 24 civil lawsuits.

The Browns gave Watson a $230 million guaranteed contract as part of the blockbuster trade with the Texans.