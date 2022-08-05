Browns' Reported Preseason Plan For Deshaun Watson Revealed

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

As of right now, Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first six games of the NFL regular season.

Depending on how the NFL's appeal of Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision goes, Watson might be out longer than that. The league is reportedly seeking an indefinite suspension.

While Watson will be unavailable to start the regular season, he is able to practice and play with the team in preseason. Watson has been active throughout training camp, and the Browns reportedly are going to use him in preseason games.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio covered the team's apparent plans tonight.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Browns plan to use Watson during the preseason," Florio said. "Whether he plays in all three games and the extent of his playing time remains to be seen."

Cleveland opens up preseason play at Jacksonville next Friday. They'll then play at home against Philadelphia on August 21 and against the Bears on August 27.

Unless the NFL's appeal results in an immediate ban from team activities, expect to see Watson on the field in at least one, if not all three, of those games.