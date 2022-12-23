Browns Reportedly Agree To Major Contract Extension With Star Player

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin has received a huge payday just in time for Christmas.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced on Friday that Conklin and the Browns reached an agreement on a four-year, $60 million contract extension.

Conklin's deal includes $31 million fully guaranteed.

This is Conklin's second contract with the Browns. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal in 2020.

The 2021 season was tough for Conklin. He missed 10 games due to multiple injuries, which included a torn patellar tendon.

Conklin has rebounded nicely this season, appearing in 12 games for the Browns. The Michigan State product hasn't missed a single snap on offense over the past four weeks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Conklin is ranked fourth this season among offensive tackles in pass blocking efficiency rate. His contract extension validates that statistic.

Conklin will be asked to keep Deshaun Watson upright for the next four years. So far, he's done an exceptional job.