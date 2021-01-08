Browns Reportedly Cleared To Practice For First Time This Week

The Cleveland Browns are just two days away from their first playoff game since 2002. But they have been unable to practice all week due to COVID-19 in their building. Today though, they got some good news.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns got the go-ahead to practice today after no new positives for COVID-19. Today will be their first practice of the week after multiple players and coaches tested positive.

In a follow-up report, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns will take the field later this afternoon. The Browns have been forced to conduct meetings virtually only.

But even if they can practice, getting a win over the Steelers on Wildcard Weekend will still be a challenge. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will reportedly not be eligible to coach on the sidelines in the game.

The Cleveland Browns went 11-5 in the regular season, their best record since the franchise returned in 1999. Quarterback Baker Mayfield improved by leaps and bounds, even in the absence of all-world wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland will be bringing a top-20 offense and defense into Pittsburgh this Sunday. But the man who helped put the whole thing together won’t be there.

It’s a rough situation to say the least, but the NFL doesn’t seem inclined to do the Browns any favors.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on NBC and Peacock.