Browns Reportedly Discussed Notable Quarterback Trade

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest splashes this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, he may miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension.

Depending on the length of Watson's suspension, the Browns may have to trade for another quarterback. Perhaps that'll lead them to Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Browns actually did their homework on Garoppolo earlier this offseason.

If the Browns are going to revisit their conversations with the San Francisco 49ers about a trade involving Garoppolo, that would probably mean Watson got suspended for an extended period of time.

Garoppolo has one year left on his current deal. He has a base salary of $24.2 million for this upcoming season.

The Browns currently have Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs listed behind Watson on their depth chart. There's no question that Garoppolo would be an upgrade over them.

As of now though, Brissett would start for the Browns if Watson gets suspended. He signed a one-year, $4.65 million contract with the team earlier this year.