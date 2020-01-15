Browns Reportedly Down To 2 Candidates For Defensive Coordinator

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns introduced new head coach Kevin Stefanski – the former offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Shortly after introducing Stefanski, a report emerged suggesting he was down to two choices for who will become the team’s defensive coordinator.

According to a report from NFL insider Jim Trotter, Steve Wilks – Cleveland’s defensive coordinator under Freddie Kitchens in 2019 – is one of the candidates. San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Joe Woods is the other.

“New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has narrowed his choices for defensive coordinator to Steve Wilks, the Browns’ DC last season, and Joe Woods, the 49ers’ defensive backs/passing game coordinator,” Trotter reported.

Trotter’s report comes not long after former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was mentioned as a potential DC candidate for the Browns. Earlier today, Browns insider Dustin Fox reported the team would hire Phillips and Eagles vice president Andrew Berry.

It’s clear Stefanski has not made a final decision on his coaching staff just yet.

Cleveland featured a middle of the pack defense in 2019. However, the team was without star defensive end Myles Garrett for the last half of the season.

