Browns Reportedly Get Tough Injury News With Denzel Ward

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward makes a tackle.CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 22: Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles is brought down by Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are going to be without the services of top cornerback Denzel Ward for some time, according to multiple reports.

Ward went for an MRI on Monday after complaining of discomfort in his calf. The 2018 first-round pick played the entire game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, registering three tackles and an interception in a 22-17 win.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ward suffered a calf strain and will miss “a few weeks.”

Meanwhile, this morning, Ward seemed to acknowledge the injury news with a post on his personal Instagram account.

“God, I may not understand the path you are sending me on or the lesson to be taught, but later I will understand,” he wrote. “Continue to guide me and allow your will to be done. Amen.”

Ward has started all 10 games this season. He currently has 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a league-leading 15 pass breakups.

The 7-3 Browns will take on the 1-9 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Cleveland will also likely be without top defensive end Myles Garrett (COVID-19) for that game.


