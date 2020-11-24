Browns Reportedly Get Tough Injury News With Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns are going to be without the services of top cornerback Denzel Ward for some time, according to multiple reports.

Ward went for an MRI on Monday after complaining of discomfort in his calf. The 2018 first-round pick played the entire game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, registering three tackles and an interception in a 22-17 win.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ward suffered a calf strain and will miss “a few weeks.”

#Browns CB Denzel Ward expected to miss a few weeks with a calf strain, sources say. Tough one for the defense there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, this morning, Ward seemed to acknowledge the injury news with a post on his personal Instagram account.

“God, I may not understand the path you are sending me on or the lesson to be taught, but later I will understand,” he wrote. “Continue to guide me and allow your will to be done. Amen.”

Ward has started all 10 games this season. He currently has 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a league-leading 15 pass breakups.

The 7-3 Browns will take on the 1-9 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Cleveland will also likely be without top defensive end Myles Garrett (COVID-19) for that game.