Browns Reportedly Hosting Former Super Bowl MVP For Workout

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon the Cleveland Browns hosted a former Super Bowl MVP for a workout.

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns hosted linebacker Malcolm Smith. The former Super Bowl MVP spent the 2019 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith played sparingly for the Cowboys last season, seeing action in just two games. That came after he started the season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he also played in just two games.

The former USC Trojan has battled injuries over the past few years. However, it looks like he might be able to find a new home in Cleveland if all goes well.

News of the workout comes after the Browns suffered a scare when linebacker Mack Wilson had to be carted off the field with a knee injury. After it looked like he could be gone for a while, Cleveland received good news on the former Alabama standout.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported Wilson suffered a hyperextended knee during practice. As a result, he’s expected to miss “some” time.

Although it’s a great diagnosis for the former fifth-round pick, the Browns still need some depth at the position.

Enter Smith, who started his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He played a major part in the Legion of Boom and was a standout during the team’s Super
Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos.


