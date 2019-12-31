Browns Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Head Coach Thursday

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a new general manager and head coach. They will interview a candidate for the latter on Thursday.

According to veteran Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, the team will speak with former longtime Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy later this week. McCarthy was out of football this season after being let go by the Packers late in the 2018 campaign.

McCarthy was linked to the Browns’ opening during the 2019 hiring cycle, but the team did not interview him. Instead, they elected to make offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens the head coach.

Kitchens went 6-10 in his only season in Cleveland before being fired on Sunday. The Browns also parted ways with general manager John Dorsey earlier today.

McCarthy is also expected to interview with the New York Giants regarding their head coaching vacancy.

In 12-plus seasons in Green Bay, the 56-year-old McCarthy compiled a 125-77-2 overall record with eight double-digit win seasons.

He also led the Packers to the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl title during the 2010 season.