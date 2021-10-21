In just over an hour, the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos will face off in a matchup of teams looking for their fourth win.

Both teams enter the game 3-3 and with significantly banged up rosters. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t playing, while Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was a game-time decision – but will play.

Cleveland running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt also won’t be suiting up. Thankfully, the Browns received some good news on Thursday night when NFL Network insider James Palmer reported Odell Beckham Jr. will play.

“OBJ will play tonight per source,” Palmer reported. “He’s fighting through this shoulder injury I’m told. I said all day don’t count him out. He’s giving it a go.”

In the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend, Beckham caught a ball over the middle and prepared to turn up field. He was tackled by a combination of two Cardinals defenders and landed on his right arm.

Both of the Arizona tacklers landed on top of him, which put his shoulder in an awkward spot.

After entering tonight as a true game-time decision, Odell will gut through the injury to play for his team.

Cleveland and Denver kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX and the NFL Network.