Browns Reportedly Set First General Manager Interview

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens and GM John Dorsey were both fired after a disastrous 2019 season. It’s been a bizarre off-season for Cleveland ever since.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has conducted an extensive and confusing coaching search since letting Kitchens go. But it’s become a drawn-out, over-complicated process.

After weeks of no progress, Haslam is going in a different direction. The Browns are now setting up interviews for the general manager vacancy.

Cleveland has “put in a request to the Colts to interview Colts assistant General Manager Ed Dodds for the Browns vacant GM position,” according to ESPN’s Dustin Fox.

It appears Haslam has reversed course. The Browns originally decided they were going to hire a head coach before hiring a GM.

But there’s been little progress regarding the coaching search – each day seems to bring about a new bizarre story. Now, Cleveland will be interviewing its first GM candidate.

The Browns are clearly trying to ensure they make the right hires. But this whole process instills little confidence.

Haslam continues to switch course after setting a strict course of action to begin with. If Cleveland hopes to have any sustainable success in the future, management has to be competent – but even that’s a tough ask for this organization.