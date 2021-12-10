Browns Reportedly Sign Veteran Punter On Friday

The Browns are reportedly bringing in a veteran punter for their game against the Ravens on Sunday.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is signing Dustin Colquitt to its 53-man roster after Atlanta released him earlier this week.

Browns are signing veteran punter Dustin Colquitt, whom Atlanta released this week, to their 53-man roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2021

Colquitt will be replacing starter Jamie Gillan, who is likely out for this week due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Colquitt was released from the Falcons after missing the team’s last couple of games while being on the COVID-19 list. Atlanta opted to go with Thomas Morstead, which looks to be the right choice after he was named the NFC special teams player of the week.

The Falcons had Colquitt punt for them in six games this season and he performed pretty well. He averaged 47.7 yards per punt on 23 punts.

Colquitt has bounced around a little bit since being cut from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He spent 15 seasons with Kansas City and has now spent time with Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and now Cleveland.

The Browns host the Ravens on Sunday as they try and get to 7-6 overall.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.