Browns Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Between a slew of injuries and some recent roster moves, the Cleveland Browns have an opening on their roster. And they’re filling that most recent opening with a veteran running back.

On Wednesday, the Browns made a small flurry of roster moves. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was designated for return while Nick Harris was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. But two players were added to the Browns practice squad: Cornerback Herb Miller and running back Dexter Williams.

The Browns will be without running back Kareem Hunt against the New England Patriots this coming week. He’s currently battling a calf injury.

But that’s no guarantee that Williams will be getting a spot on the gameday roster in Hunt’s place. Nevertheless, it’s a great opportunity for a player still trying to make his season debut.

Dexter Williams played four years of college football at Notre Dame, recording nearly 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 22 touchdowns in 35 games. The Green Bay Packers took Williams in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but relegated him to special teams duty mostly.

In seven career games for the Packers, Williams has seven carries for 19 yards. The majority of his snaps have come on special teams.

Williams has spent the 2021 season on and off the New York Giants practice squad. He was just released a few days ago.

Will Dexter Williams be a contributor for the Browns against the Patriots this weekend?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.