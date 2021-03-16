Browns Reportedly Signing Former Falcons 1st Round Pick

This past season was extremely bizarre for Takk McKinley, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons just four years into his career with the franchise.

McKinley was cut after he voiced his frustration with the franchise on social media.

“The Atlanta Falcons turned down a second round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year,” McKinley wrote on Twitter. “The same Atlanta Falcons turned down a fifth and sixth round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”

McKinley was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, but he failed physicals with both of them. He finally passed a physical in late November when he was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Though he won’t receive a long-term contract, McKinley is going to get a chance to rebuild his value on an AFC contender.

According to CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones, the Cleveland Browns are signing McKinley to a one-year deal that is worth more than $4 million.

Browns are signing Takk McKinley, per source. One year deal that could reach more than $4M. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 16, 2021

McKinley showed a lot of promise early in his career with the Falcons, registering 13 sacks in his first two seasons.

The main issue for McKinley has been his durability. It also doesn’t help that he was taking his frustration out on social media, but a change of scenery should allow him to move past that chapter of his career.