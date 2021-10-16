The Spun

Browns Reportedly Worked Out Notable Punter Today

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns may soon be replacing their current starting punter.

The Browns brought in punter J.K. Scott for a workout on Saturday, according to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook. Scott was a fifth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers back in 2018. He played his college ball at Alabama.

Cleveland may be looking for a replacement for current punter Jamie Gillan. He hasn’t exactly performed well so far this season.

This could be something to watch in the coming days.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t been pleased with Jamie Gillan’s punts so far this season.

Stefanski even went as far as to call him out during his press conference on Monday.

“Obviously, we want to punt better – that is no surprise. He needs to be better, and he knows that,” Stefanski said via Browns Nation.

Stefanski’s decision to bring in J.K. Scott for a workout could simply be motivation for Gillan to perform better. It could also be a backup plan if Gillan has another bad performance on Sunday.

Here’s a look at why the Browns may be looking for a replacement:

As you can see in the video, Jamie Gillan had plenty of time to get his punt off. Instead, he panicked and tried to pick up the first down on the ground. That’s pretty unacceptable in the NFL.

The Browns could have a new punter in the building by the end of the weekend.

