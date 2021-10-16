Browns Reportedly Worked Out Notable Punter Today

The Cleveland Browns may soon be replacing their current starting punter.

The Browns brought in punter J.K. Scott for a workout on Saturday, according to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook. Scott was a fifth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers back in 2018. He played his college ball at Alabama.

Cleveland may be looking for a replacement for current punter Jamie Gillan. He hasn’t exactly performed well so far this season.

This could be something to watch in the coming days.

Punter news: The #Browns worked out free agent punter J.K. Scott today. — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) October 16, 2021

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t been pleased with Jamie Gillan’s punts so far this season.

Stefanski even went as far as to call him out during his press conference on Monday.

“Obviously, we want to punt better – that is no surprise. He needs to be better, and he knows that,” Stefanski said via Browns Nation.

Stefanski’s decision to bring in J.K. Scott for a workout could simply be motivation for Gillan to perform better. It could also be a backup plan if Gillan has another bad performance on Sunday.

Here’s a look at why the Browns may be looking for a replacement:

Browns punt blocking on this play was excellent. He could have got that punt off still. Jamie Gillan just panicked.pic.twitter.com/G87L5cUdjZ — Tim x opTIMus 🎮 (@timschuerger) September 12, 2021

As you can see in the video, Jamie Gillan had plenty of time to get his punt off. Instead, he panicked and tried to pick up the first down on the ground. That’s pretty unacceptable in the NFL.

The Browns could have a new punter in the building by the end of the weekend.