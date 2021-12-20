Browns Reveal Head Coach Kevin Stefanski’s Official Status For Tonight

The Spun

Kevin Stefanski on the sideline.

The Cleveland Browns will not have their head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline for tonight’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was not able to test out of protocols, the team confirmed moments ago. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach tonight, with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt calling plays.

The Browns are set to take on the Raiders at 5 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Cleveland has been ravaged by a COVID outbreak, which caused this week’s game to be pushed back two days.

In addition to being without Stefanski, the Browns won’t have a number of players available, including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum.

The Browns have been in this situation before. Stefanski missed the team’s AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in January, with Priefer stepping in and leading Cleveland to its first playoff win in over two decades.

Without a doubt, the Browns will settle for a similar result tonight. A win over Vegas would move Cleveland into first place in the AFC North.

