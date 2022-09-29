Browns Reveal If Myles Garrett Could Play On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice for the second day in a row, casting some doubt on his Week 4 status.

Earlier this week, Garrett was involved in a single-car accident. He was issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle.

Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from this crash. He was released from the hospital on Monday.

Even though Garrett hasn't practiced this week, Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said "there's a chance" the former No. 1 pick suits up to play the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Woods added that Garrett's availability is "up to the medical staff."

In three games this season, Garrett has seven tackles, five quarterback hits, three sacks and one forced fumble.

While the Browns would love to have Garrett on the field, they've made it clear they will not rush him back.

"Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week."

The Browns will announce Garrett's status for Week 4 on Friday.