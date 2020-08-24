Browns Rookie Grant Delpit Carted Off The Field Today

The Cleveland Browns continue to be besieged by injuries. Rookie safety Grant Delpit went down today, and initial reports don’t sound good.

Delpit, the team’s second round pick out of LSU, had to be carted off the field during practice. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns are concerned Delpit suffered an Achilles injury.

A two-time All-American in college, Delpit was the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner as he helped LSU win the national title.

Before going down, Delpit was aiming for a starting role at free safety. Now, the Browns await word on if his season is over before it started.

Browns are concerned that rookie S Grant Delpit suffered an Achilles injury and he’s undergoing testing now. https://t.co/iqcLMIUdnU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2020

During training camp, the Browns have been rocked by injuries. Cornerback Kevin Johnson suffered a lacerated liver during a recent practice and had to be hospitalized, while linebacker Mack Wilson is expected to miss time with a knee injury.

Those are just two examples. Second-year cornerback Greedy Williams was banged up after Delpit went down, and the Browns’ full injury list is shocking to look at.

If you’re scoring at home, here are the #Browns training camp injuries through 9 practices: RB Nick Chubb (Concussion)

LB Mack Wilson (Knee)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Groin)

TE David Njoku (Wrist)

C JC Tretter (Knee)

CB Kevin Johnson (Lacerated Liver)

S Grant Delpit (Achilles) Yikes — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 24, 2020

Now #Browns CB Greedy Williams walks off. Brutal camp of injuries continues — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 24, 2020

We’ll see if we get any updates on Delpit’s condition this afternoon.