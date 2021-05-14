Browns Rookie Sends Clear Message About His Reported “Heart Issue”

Before the 2021 NFL Draft began, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was considered one of the best defensive prospects in his class. Almost every analyst had him coming off the board at some point in the first round.

However, the first round came and went with Owusu-Koramoah still waiting for his name to be called. He reportedly slid down the draft board because a heart issue surfaced during the pre-draft process.

That reported heart issue didn’t scare off the Cleveland Browns though, as they selected Owusu-Koramoah with the 52nd overall pick.

With rookie minicamp set to begin this weekend, Owusu-Koramoah spoke to reporters about his health moving forward. He made it very clear that he doesn’t believe this issue will negatively affect his play on the field.

“It’s something that’s not necessarily 100 percent true. It’s something where you just have to sit back and control the controllables,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “That’s something the coaches here always talk about, being able to control what you can control. That’s something I couldn’t control in terms of the reports that came out. Nevertheless, what I’m worried about are the things I’m dealing with in terms of whether my heart is or my heart is not. My heart is 100 percent sure. My heart is 100 percent healthy. You can see that going through the protocols, the tests, EKGs and things like that.”

During his final season at Notre Dame, the talented linebacker had 62 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

If Owusu-Koramoah doesn’t have any health issues in Cleveland, he could end up being the steal of the draft.